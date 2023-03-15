Lindsey Graham Pushes For Escalation After Russian Downing Of U.S. Drone

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said Tuesday the United States should do as he imagined the late President Ronald Reagan would have done after Russia’s downing of a U.S. drone ― and that is to shoot down any Russian aircraft that threatens a U.S. asset. (Watch the video below.)

“They shot down our drone,” Fox News’ Sean Hannity said during an interview with Graham. (The Russian fighter jet struck the propeller of the unmanned surveillance drone, according to reports.)

“What should our response be?” Hannity asked.

“Well, we should hold them accountable and say that if you ever get near another U.S. asset flying in international waters, your airplane will be shot down,” Graham said. “What would Ronald Reagan do right now? He would start shooting Russian planes down if they were threatening our assets.”

The collision happened over international waters in the Black Sea on Tuesday, according to the U.S. The State Department called it a “brazen violation of international law.”

Russia denied striking the drone and said it crashed into the water after a sharp maneuver.

The incident has escalated tension between the U.S. and Russia amid Vladimir Putin’s protracted war in Ukraine.

Graham segued into blaming President Joe Biden for spy balloons over the U.S. and the fentanyl crisis. The senator even summoned the late “no respect” comedian Rodney Dangerfield to jab at the president.

“So President Biden, you’re the Rodney Dangerfield of world leaders,” he said. “Nobody respects you. And if you don’t change your game and up your game, we’re gonna have World War III.”