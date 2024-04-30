The Los Angeles Lakers Are Open To Drafting LeBron James' Son Bronny: Report

The Los Angeles Lakers are open to the possibility of drafting Bronny James, the elder son of LeBron James, according to a report published in The Athletic on Tuesday.
The team is potentially open to helping LeBron James fulfill his dream of playing alongside Bronny in the NBA, The Athletic reported, citing unidentified sources.
Advertisement
Bronny, who recently finished his freshman season for the University of Southern California men’s basketball team, announced earlier this month that he had declared for the 2024 NBA draft, which will be held in June.
He also said at the time that he planned to maintain his college eligibility, as well as enter the NCAA transfer portal, an online database for student athletes wanting to change schools.
Bronny, 19, said in his statement that he’d “had a year with some ups and downs.” He suffered a cardiac arrest during a workout with the USC Trojans last summer, and made his college basketball debut with the team in December.
A representative for the Los Angeles Lakers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
In a 2021 appearance on “Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers,” an IMDb TV docuseries from his multimedia brand Uninterrupted, James said he hopes to one day “be on the court” with Bronny.
“I think that will be an unbelievable moment,” he said at the time.
Makes perfect sense for the Lakers to draft Bronny. This is the equivalent of the Lakers giving Kobe $50M or so on his way into retirement. It’s why major stars want to play for the Lakers. The franchise values keeping stars happy. LeBron is going to keep fans in the seats as… https://t.co/NivW3iKcem
The Lakers more than any other team need star power. So, I would not be surprised if they max out LeBron's contract and draft Bronny. It is about staying in the news more than anything else IMO. https://t.co/zRNr94o78a
At HuffPost, we believe that everyone needs high-quality journalism, but we understand that not everyone can afford to pay for expensive news subscriptions. That is why we are committed to providing deeply reported, carefully fact-checked news that is freely accessible to everyone.
Whether you come to HuffPost for updates on the 2024 presidential race, hard-hitting investigations into critical issues facing our country today, or trending stories that make you laugh, we appreciate you. The truth is, news costs money to produce, and we are proud that we have never put our stories behind an expensive paywall.
As Americans head to the polls in 2024, the very future of our country is at stake. At HuffPost, we believe that a free press is critical to creating well-informed voters. That's why our journalism is free for everyone, even though other newsrooms retreat behind expensive paywalls.
Our journalists will continue to cover the twists and turns during this historic presidential election. With your help, we'll bring you hard-hitting investigations, well-researched analysis and timely takes you can't find elsewhere. Reporting in this current political climate is a responsibility we do not take lightly, and we thank you for your support.