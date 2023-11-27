What's Hot

Marjorie Taylor Greene's New Book Reads Like 1 Thing, Says Searing Guardian Review

“Venom, score-settling, fiction, self-absolution, self-aggrandizement. Greene’s book, ‘MTG,’ has it all."
Lee Moran
Reporter, HuffPost

Far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-Ga.) new book “duly reads like an audition for the No 2 slot on the 2024 Republican presidential ticket,” according to a scathing review published by Britain’s Guardian newspaper.

“Venom, score-settling, fiction, self-absolution, self-aggrandizement. Greene’s book, ‘MTG,’ has it all,” former Justice Department attorney Lloyd Green wrote in the critique released Sunday.

Greene toadies up to former president and Republican 2024 front-runner Donal Trump, lies about the Jan. 6 insurrection, “embraces the insurrectionists who attacked Congress” and “offers a meandering defense of her famous comment about so-called Jewish space lasers, insisting she is not antisemitic,” says the reviewer.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's new book received a withering review from the Guardian newspaper.
But despite promising to tell her “side of the story” in the Canada-printed memoir, she does not directly address some of her most controversial moments, such as when her support of the idea of executing Democrats saw her stripped of House committee assignments, Green adds.

“Under Trump, retribution and vengeance are Republicans’ fuel. Greene wants to sit at his right hand,” Green concluded the review of the book, which was released by the Donald Trump Jr.-founded Winning Team Publishing.

Critics on social media, meanwhile, have suggested another use for the tome.

Read the full review here.

Lee Moran - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

