Rep. Matt Gaetz Receives Hard-To-Miss Message In The Sky After Pal's Sex Trafficking Plea

Joel Greenberg, a former Florida tax collector and close associate of Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) pleaded guilty on Monday to six federal charges, including sex trafficking of a child.

The Florida congressman is reportedly under investigation in a federal sex trafficking probe examining whether he and others paid for sex at drug-fueled parties, including with a 17-year-old girl. Gaetz has not been charged and has denied any wrongdoing. However, under his plea deal, Greenberg agreed to testify that he introduced a child “to other men, who engaged in commercial sex acts with the Minor in the Middle District of Florida.”

Greenberg’s attorney, Fritz Scheller, was asked outside the courthouse if his client was offering information on any elected officials.

“This is must-see television,” he replied. “You’ll have to wait and see.”

Last month, Scheller was even blunter.

“I am sure Matt Gaetz is not feeling very comfortable today,” Scheller said when it was reported that Greenberg was getting ready to make a plea deal.

Gaetz received another warning on Monday ― a literal one, in the sky. An airplane flew over the courthouse pulling a banner bearing an ominous message:

Octavio Jones via Getty Images An airplane flies with a banner in tow reading "Tick Tock Matt Gaetz" over the United States Federal Court House on May 17, 2021 in Orlando, Florida.