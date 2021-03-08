Meghan Markle: Bullying Kate Middleton Faced Doesn't Compare To Racism I Experienced

Meghan Markle dismissed suggestions that the bullying she’s faced from U.K. tabloids is the same as what Kate Middleton experienced, saying ”rude and racist are not the same things.”

She made the powerful statement during an explosive, hourslong interview with media icon Oprah Winfrey that aired Sunday in the U.S. on CBS. The clip of her discussing Middleton’s press coverage was released Monday on “CBS This Morning.”

Winfrey asked the duchess why she couldn’t “make peace” with the so-called toxic environment within the British monarchy, as her husband Prince Harry said his father had.

“Because this was different,” Markle told Winfrey, adding that social media, her American nationality and her race made the volume and intensity of coverage “very different.” Markle is biracial ― her mother is Black and her father is white.

"Kate was called Waity Katie, waiting to marry William, while I imagine that was really hard & I do... this is not the same & if a member of his family will comfortably say we've all had to deal with things that are rude. Rude & racist are not the same." —Meghan

“You had a noise level that was very different, but if they can’t see that it’s different,” Markle said. She suggested members of Harry’s family indicated they, too, had experienced similar press coverage.

“Unfortunately, if members of his family say, ‘Well, this is what’s happened to all of us,‘” Markle said. “Kate was called ‘Weighty Katy’ waiting to marry William. While I imagine that was really hard ― and I do, I can’t picture what that felt like ― this is not the same.”

“And if a member of his family will comfortably say we’ve all had to deal with things that are rude ― rude and racist are not the same,” she continued.

What’s more, Markle said the royal family’s press team wasn’t doing anything to stop the negative, racist coverage.

“You’ve also had a press team that goes on the record to defend you, especially when they know something is not true, and that didn’t happen for us,” Markle said.

During the interview, Markle described the racism she experienced in U.K. media coverage. Harry said racism was a “large part” of why they left the country and moved to North America.

At one point, Markle revealed that the royal family had “concerns and conversations” about how dark the skin color of her and Harry’s son Archie would be. She said the bullying and isolation she felt caused her to have suicidal thoughts.

