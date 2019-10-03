All The Outfits Meghan Markle Rewore On Her Royal Tour Of South Africa

Throughout Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s royal tour of South Africa, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made multiple appearances each day and often changed outfits between engagements.

While Meghan sometimes chose specific pieces made in South Africa, she also wore ethically sourced brands from elsewhere (as did little Archie in his H&M dungarees from the fast fashion house’s Conscious collection). And in keeping with their eco-conscious message, both Harry and Meghan recycled clothing they’ve worn before.

Kate Middleton and Queen Elizabeth also rewear outfits, sending the message that even among those who are photographed everywhere they go, not every event needs new clothing.

Granted, the practice is not as notable in Harry’s case. There’s no telling how many times he, his brother William, his father Charles or his grandfather Philip repeat an ensemble.

It’s always easier ― and admittedly, more fun ― to figure out when the royal women are wearing something for the first time or the 15th.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend a Creative Industries and Business Reception on Oct. 2 in Johannesburg, South Africa.

During the South Africa trip, the first outfit of four that Meghan rewore was a bright blue dress for an event at the District Six Museum in Cape Town.

Meghan first wore the dress during the couple’s royal tour of Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand last year, nearly to the month. At the time, the couple had just announced they were expecting their first child.

(Left) Meghan leaves the District Six Museum in Cape Town on Sept. 23, 2019, the first day of their African tour. (Right) She attends the unveiling of The Queen's Commonwealth Canopy at Tupou College on Oct. 26, 2018, in Nuku'alofa, Tonga.

The duchess’s second recycled look was a maxi dress by Martin Grant, worn at a youth reception where the couple also met Obama Foundation leaders. She had previously donned it during the Australia trip for an event at Bondi Beach in Sydney.

(Left) Meghan attends a reception for young people, community and civil society leaders at the Residence of the British High Commissioner in Cape Town on Sept. 24, 2019. (Right) She joins a local surfing community group known as OneWave, which raises awareness for mental health and wellbeing, at Bondi Beach in Sydney on Oct. 19, 2018.

The third look Meghan rewore was an olive dress for a Skype call with Nalikule College of Education. The first time we spotted this dress, Meghan was attending King Power Royal Charity Polo Day in July.

(Left) Meghan on a Skype call with the Nalikule College of Education on Sept. 29, 2019. (Right) The Duchess of Sussex at the King Power Royal Charity Polo Day on July 10, 2019, in Wokingham, England.

Her final moment of recycling came on Wednesday when she and Harry visited Graça Machel, widow of the late president Nelson Mandela. There seemed to be meaning in Meghan’s choice of garment: The last time she publicly wore the dress was to visit an exhibition honoring the 100th anniversary of Mandela’s birth last July.

(Left) The Duchess of Sussex arrives to meet Graça Machel, widow of the late Nelson Mandela, on Oct. 2, 2019, in Johannesburg. (Right) Meghan departs after visiting the Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition on July 17, 2018, in London.

