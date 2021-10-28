Meghan McCain Makes It Crystal Clear What She Thinks Of Sen. Lindsey Graham

Conservative pundit Meghan McCain is done with Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.).

McCain told Graham in no uncertain terms on Twitter Wednesday to stop speaking on behalf of her family.

“Lindsey Graham may consider himself a member of my family, but he is not and hasn’t been for a very long time,” McCain tweeted. “He certainly doesn’t speak for me or my life experiences. Full stop. The media should stop treating him like he is an expert on anything McCain related.”

Graham was once a close friend of McCain’s father, the late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.). Meghan McCain had previously likened Graham to an “uncle.”

But following the 2016 election, Graham turned from one of Donald Trump’s biggest critics into one of his most loyal apologists. Trump, meanwhile, relentlessly attacked John McCain even after his death in 2018.

Meghan McCain’s rebuke of Graham came following the release of her new audio memoir, “Bad Republican,” in which she accused Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner of crashing the funeral of her father.

Graham suggested this week that McCain’s recollection was wrong, saying the couple’s “presence was approved.” He acknowledged why McCain “was upset they were there” but “nobody showed up uninvited,” he told The Washington Post. The newspaper cited sources saying the late senator’s widow, Cindy McCain, had approved their invite.

Meghan McCain traded blows with Trump at the weekend after the former president slammed the criticism she leveled at him in her memoir.

“Isn’t it funny that Meghan McCain, who has always been a bully, and basically a lowlife, is now complaining that it was she who was bullied by the Slobs and Radical Left maniacs of ‘The View,’” he snarked in a statement.

“Thanks for the publicity boomer,” she fired back on Twitter.