Melania Trump was greeted with skepticism on Wednesday following her prediction of what a second term for her husband, former President Donald Trump, would mean for America.
“I support my husband’s decision to run for president of this wonderful Nation,” the former first lady said in a statement shared with far-right Breitbart News. It’s a stark contrast to reports last week that she was fed up with being in the press.
“His achievements during his administration had a great effect on all of us, and he can lead us toward success and prosperity again,” Melania Trump added. “I await the day when my husband returns to lead an America that is characterized by peace, love, and security.”
The prospect of “peace, love, and security” under Donald Trump — whose yearslong ugly and divisive rhetoric ultimately led to the deadly U.S. Capitol riot — raised eyebrows on Twitter: