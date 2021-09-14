Mike Huckabee span COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy into an attack on President Joe Biden on Monday.

Biden is “boring us to death” with science, the Republican former Arkansas governor, who is now a contributor on Fox News, griped to prime-time personality Sean Hannity.

Biden announced new vaccine mandates last week amid the continued spread of the highly transmissible delta variant. Vaccine hesitancy is overwhelmingly higher in GOP-voting states.

“Here’s the thing,” said Huckabee, a Donald Trump apologist.

“When my mother wanted me to eat spinach, she didn’t try to tell me about the virtues of Vitamin E. She told me Popeye ate spinach and I’d be strong like he was,” he said.

“Joe Biden needs to tell us the benefits rather than scaring the daylights out of us or boring us to death with a bunch of stuff where he says ‘follow the science,’” Huckabee added.

So, it’s not to do with the sowing of doubt about the shots from Republican politicians and Fox News hosts?

Huckabee’s comments were shared online by the progressive media watchdog group Media Matters for America, and drew instant blowback on Twitter.

