President Donald Trump’s list of embarrassing ad-lib flubs got that little bit longer with his bizarre explainer about kidneys on Wednesday.
It provided MSNBC host Chris Hayes the perfect excuse to roll out a rundown of Trump’s other bonkers gaffes ― from accidentally calling Apple CEO Tim Cook by the wrong name to mispronouncing the word “origins.”
Check out the full clip above.
