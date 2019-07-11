MEDIA

MSNBC Smacks Donald Trump With Montage Of His Most Embarrassing Ad-Lib Flubs

From Tim Apple to "oranges."

President Donald Trump’s list of embarrassing ad-lib flubs got that little bit longer with his bizarre explainer about kidneys on Wednesday.

It provided MSNBC host Chris Hayes the perfect excuse to roll out a rundown of Trump’s other bonkers gaffes ― from accidentally calling Apple CEO Tim Cook by the wrong name to mispronouncing the word “origins.”

 Check out the full clip above.

