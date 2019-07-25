Former special counsel Robert Mueller’s testimony before the House Judiciary and Intelligence Committees inevitably became the main topic of conversation among late-night television comedians on Wednesday.

Seth Meyers, Samantha Bee, Stephen Colbert, Trevor Noah, Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon each delivered their own comic takes on the hearings in which Mueller said his report into Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible Trump campaign collusion did not exonerate the president.

“What? But Trump screamed tweeted ‘no collusion, no obstruction,’” Seth Meyers, host of NBC’s “Late Night,” said. “It was in all caps and if it’s in all caps, you know it’s true.”

“Full Frontal” host Samantha Bee imagined what Mueller was really thinking about during the proceedings:

Stephen Colbert, host of “The Late Show” on CBS, mused about Mueller’s reported “gangster nickname.”

Trevor Noah of “The Daily Show” explained why one of Mueller’s answers would likely mean that “Trump is never leaving office.”

Jimmy Kimmel spoke about watching the hearings with his kids and revealed the amusing effect it had on them:

And “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon joked about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s reaction to the developments: