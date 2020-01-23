35 Honest Tweets About Netflix From Parents

Many technological advancements have changed the game for parents. But when it comes to self-care, perhaps one of the most significant developments has been the rise of streaming services like Netflix.
Whether they use it to unwind after a long day or to keep their kids occupied in times of chaos, many parents have admitted that Netflix often plays a big role in their family lives. Or at least they’ve tweeted about it.
We’ve rounded up 35 funny and all-too-real tweets from parents about Netflix. Enjoy!
99% sure a tired parent invented the “automatically play next episode” feature on Netflix.— Sammy Rhodes (@sammyrhodes) April 6, 2014
Me: I’m going to get so much done today— Mom On The Rocks (@mom_ontherocks) January 15, 2020
Netflix: Bitch you thought
A Parent's Netflix queue:— Beau Coffron (@lunchboxdad) January 7, 2016
-Kids' stuff
-That 1 episode of that 1 show that you keep trying to watch but fall asleep during.
My 2yo just started cheering when he heard Netflix start up if you’re wondering how my parenting is going.— Dad and Buried (@DadandBuried) May 31, 2018
wife: how long have u been watching TV??— Dadman Walking (@dadmann_walking) January 15, 2020
me: uhhhh...3 Netflix "are you still watchings".
[5:30am]— Katie Didn't (@Pork_Chop_Hair) January 19, 2020
Me: Babe. Wake up. Hurry, babe. We only have fourteen and a half hours to decide what to watch on Netflix tonight. I’ll put the coffee on.
Parenting and marriage is really just trying hard to make your spouse do everything so you can continue your Netflix marathon.— Court (@Discourt) March 14, 2016
People without kids: Netflix and chill.— Jennifer S. White (@yenniwhite) January 6, 2017
Parents: Netflix and make dinner/clean up dishes/pretend to be a grown-up and scroll Twitter.
Nothing makes me feel like a worse parent than Netflix asking my kid if she’s still watching...— That Mom Tho (@mom_tho) October 3, 2019
40 minutes to find a movie on Netflix we all agree on, and after six minutes I fall asleep.— Domestic Goddess (@DomesticGoddss) May 30, 2015
Welcome to Friday Night Parenting.
Dating: Netflix & Chill— Jessie (@mommajessiec) January 21, 2020
Engaged: Netflix & Netflix & Chill
Married: Netflix & Netflix & Netflix & Netflix & Netflix & Ccchhh...zzzzzz...
Netflix and popcorn are the perfect way to spend this stormy afternoon.— Anecdotal Birthcontrol (@AnecdtlBrthCtrl) February 12, 2019
Too bad these pesky kids keep making me get up and parent.
Dear Netflix— ThreeTimeDaddy (@threetimedaddy) March 4, 2018
Why no ‘skip intro’ option on Paw Patrol?
From all parents
"I haven't seen even one of these films and won't until they're on Netflix." Every parent with children under the age of 5. #OscarNoms— Allana Harkin (@AllanaHarkin) January 10, 2013
Just when you think you have a grip on parenting they change the lineup on Netflix.— Daddy’s Digest (@daddysdigest) February 11, 2019
There should be more value placed on how quickly a parent can turn off Netflix when their kid yells "what are you watching?" from their bed.— Mike Reynolds (@EverydayGirlDad) February 28, 2017
Was the “are you still watching this” feature on Netflix created to snap us out of laziness and into action?— Goldfish and Chicken Nuggets (@gfishandnuggets) October 2, 2018
Or was it created specifically for parents to keep things accurate, knowing full well that no parent on Earth can possibly stay awake for 3 straight episodes?
Me: I can’t wait for moms’ night out.— Scary Mommy (@ScaryMommy) September 6, 2018
Also me: I really just want to stay home and eat ice cream while watching something on Netflix.
I thought Netflix and chill meant actually watching Netflix and relaxing, if you're looking for a middle aged mom who's down with the lingo.— Lady Lawya (@Parkerlawyer) December 15, 2015
The Netflix buttons parents need. pic.twitter.com/yrL7SQKTsn— The Dad (@thedad) November 29, 2018
me trying to start a movie on Netflix— JennyPentland (@JennyPentland) May 11, 2019
my 11yo: not that one mom. It’s inappropriate.
me: how do you know?
11yo: I watched it
Parents: We run on coffee, adrenaline, wine, stress eating, online shopping, Target, sleep-deprivation, binge watching Netflix, staying up too late, laughing with friends, crying with friends, commiserating with friends, inappropriate humor, sarcasm, loving on our babies.— Mommy Owl (@Lhlodder) January 10, 2018
Me, to other parents: We try to limit screentime to two hours a day at most.— Dad and Buried (@DadandBuried) May 12, 2018
Me, to my toddler: Here’s my Netflix password, don’t wake me before noon.
I am "my kids just shouted the countdown on Netflix as they binge watch another TV episode" years into parenting— dadmissions (@Dadmissions) November 24, 2016
Adulthood officially begins when you stop using your parents' Netflix account and start using your own.— James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) September 9, 2018
Last night my kids asked me what did I use to watch on Netflix when I was younger & I genuinely felt like a craggy old man telling tales to children huddled around a campfire, keeping us warm from the nuclear winter.— joe heenan (@joeheenan) January 22, 2020
"Gather round young'uns & let me tell you about the
Really love it how after letting my kid autoplay three consecutive episodes of “Zak Storm: Super Pirate,” Netflix stops to basically remind me what a bad parent I am.— dadpression (@Dadpression) January 12, 2018
I can only assume children's shows on Netflix with low ratings are the result of parents who have watched them on repeat for months.— Lauren Mullen (@DraggingFeeties) November 21, 2016
Back in my day...— James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) October 6, 2016
Dad: We only had 3 channels
Me: We only had 35
Kids: We only had 2 Netflix accounts
Grandkids: We only had 1 holodeck
All my toddler has known of tv is mostly Netflix, Amazon Prime and movies. I put Super Simple Songs on YouTube and whenever an ad plays, she yells “UH OH!!” until I can skip it. I’m sure as hell not going to be the one to tell her about cable television. #momlife #parenting— Marissa ✋🏼🌸 (@michimama75) January 11, 2019
Hell hath no fury like a Mom who can't access Netflix.— Domestic Goddess (@DomesticGoddss) February 20, 2015
I'll wear an old shirt.— Jennifer S. White (@yenniwhite) March 2, 2017
We'll try not to wake the kids.
Netflix awaits us.
"Parents of little kids lovemaking" haiku
7yo: Back when mom was a kid, you could only watch one show a week— Lurkin' Mom (@LurkAtHomeMom) December 1, 2018
8yo: Yeah I know they didn’t even have Netflix
Me: *flash to me and my BFF watching a 24 hour marathon of 90210 like the female version of Beavis and Butthead* “THAT’S RIGHT. WHEN I WAS A KID, WE PLAYED OUTSIDE”
I'm a bad mom cuz my kid can work Netflix on his own. A well-rested bad mom.— Walking Outside in Slippers (@WalkingOutside) September 5, 2017
I’m suspicious of any parent that talks about binging on Netflix. Where do you find this magical time? What am I missing here?— Celeste Yvonne (@andwhatamom) August 16, 2018