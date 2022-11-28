Even though the gifts under the Christmas tree are the first ones that come to mind when the holiday season rolls around, we can’t forget about stocking stuffers. While there are many types of mini gifts to put in your sentimental handmade stockings, you can never go wrong with a cool gadget or device — especially if the stocking belongs to someone who loves technology.
And even though Cyber Week is winding down, there are tons of cool electronics still on sale that you can grab for your loved ones. Below, we rounded up the best tech stocking stuffers that are on sale right now, including wireless earbuds, Bluetooth speakers, smartwatches and more.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.