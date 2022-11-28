The Best Tech Stocking Stuffers To Buy On Cyber Monday

Small tech gifts like wireless earbuds and portable Bluetooth speakers are great to sneak in a stocking — and they're all on sale for Cyber Monday.

The <a href="https://www.amazon.com/JBL-Clip-Bluetooth-Integrated-Waterproof/dp/B08PJ4KQ1G?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=63770b5ce4b08013a8b509db%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="JBL Clip 4" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63770b5ce4b08013a8b509db" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/JBL-Clip-Bluetooth-Integrated-Waterproof/dp/B08PJ4KQ1G?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=63770b5ce4b08013a8b509db%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">JBL Clip 4</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Google-Pixel-Buds-Pro-Headphones/dp/B0B1N7SGMZ?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=63770b5ce4b08013a8b509db%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Google Pixel Buds Pro" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63770b5ce4b08013a8b509db" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Google-Pixel-Buds-Pro-Headphones/dp/B0B1N7SGMZ?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=63770b5ce4b08013a8b509db%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Google Pixel Buds Pro</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Fitbit-Advanced-Management-Tracking-Platinum/dp/B09BXH5MC1?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=63770b5ce4b08013a8b509db%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Fitbit Charge 5" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63770b5ce4b08013a8b509db" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Fitbit-Advanced-Management-Tracking-Platinum/dp/B09BXH5MC1?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=63770b5ce4b08013a8b509db%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Fitbit Charge 5</a>
Amazon
The JBL Clip 4, Google Pixel Buds Pro and Fitbit Charge 5

Even though the gifts under the Christmas tree are the first ones that come to mind when the holiday season rolls around, we can’t forget about stocking stuffers. While there are many types of mini gifts to put in your sentimental handmade stockings, you can never go wrong with a cool gadget or device — especially if the stocking belongs to someone who loves technology.

And even though Cyber Week is winding down, there are tons of cool electronics still on sale that you can grab for your loved ones. Below, we rounded up the best tech stocking stuffers that are on sale right now, including wireless earbuds, Bluetooth speakers, smartwatches and more.

1
Amazon
Tile Mate (30% off)
Never let them misplace their belongings again with this two-pack of Tile Mates. They can use the Tile app on their phone to find whatever they attach a Tile tracker to — luggage, a key ring, wallet or purse a child's backpack — or alternately, use a tracker to help them find their phone.
$33.59 at Amazon (originally $47.99)
2
Amazon
Casetify (up to 30% off)
For your loved ones who love keeping their phones intact, Casetify's Black Friday sale is where you should buy their gift. When you buy one case, you get 15% off; buy two cases and get 20% off, and buy three or more cases and get 30% off through Nov. 30.

The sale is happening at Amazon (the discount is auto-applied) and on the Casetify website (use the code BF2022 to active the deal).
iPhone 14 Pro Max case: $61.20 at Amazon (originally $72)Shop the Casetify sale at AmazonShop Casetify
3
Amazon
Iniu portable charger (50% off)
Thanks to this charger's USB-C in-and-out port, it's compatible with newer iPhones, Samsung and Google phones. Its sleek design takes up minimal space while traveling.
$17.99 at Amazon (originally $35.97)
4
Amazon
JBL Clip 4 (44% off)
Though tiny, this device still delivers the same rich sound quality JBL speakers are known for — just in a portable size. Its clip-on style makes it easy for them to attach it to a bag or belt and carry it wherever they go.
$44.95 at Amazon (originally $79.95)
5
Amazon
Second-generation Apple AirPods (43% off)
With the second-generation AirPods, they can enjoy five hours of listening per charge and 24 hours when recharged with the included compact charging case. They can also get easy access to Siri by simply saying, “Hey Siri.”
$89.99 at Amazon (originally $159)
6
Amazon
Mini Rocketbook (20% off)
Designed with 48 reusuable pages, the mini version of this smart notebook allows them to jot notes, make lists and more and then share them to popular services like Google Drive, iCloud, Evernote and Dropbox using the Rocketbook app.
$12.99 at Amazon (originally $16)
7
Amazon
Fitbit Charge 5 (33% off)
This smartwatch connects the dots between activity, sleep and stress to help your loved ones get insight into their health. The health dashboard measures heart rate, oxygen saturation, skin temperature and other important readings. The watch also records and monitors pace as they walk, jog or run and keeps up with how far they go thanks to the built-in GPS.
$99.95 at Amazon (originally $149.95)
8
Target
Google Nest Mini (59% off)
The Google Nest Mini is a great way to dip into the world of smart assistants, as it only takes up a tiny bit of counter space. Your gift recipient can can find out the temperature while they're getting dressed, play their favorite songs on request and set timers in the kitchen, all with simple voice commands.
$19.99 at Target (originally $49)
9
Amazon
Vibes high-fidelity earplugs (20% off)
For the frequent concert-goer on your list, these reusable earplugs offer protection for theirs hearing and come in multiple sizes. The earplugs also come with a portable travel case.
$28.95 at Amazon (originally $33.99)
10
Amazon
Ocoopa rechargeable hand warmers (11% off)
This rechargeable hand warmer features three temperature levels so they can adjust it to the level their chilly hands need. It has four to six hours of use time per charge and comes in multiple colors like blue, red, purple and pink.
$29.39 at Amazon (originally $32.99)
11
Amazon
Jabra Elite 7 Pro earbuds (40% off)
The active noise-cancellation feature in these earbuds uses the microphones and speakers to reduce surrounding outside noise so they can immerse themselves in their music. They can get up to eight hours of listening time on the earbuds with a single charge and up to 30 hours total with the charging case.
$119.99 at Amazon (originally $199.99)
12
Amazon
JBL Go 3 portable speaker (50% off)
This ultra-tiny wireless Bluetooth speaker packs a strong sound quality and comes in a variety of colors, including red, black and blue. It's water- and dust-proof and offers up to 5 hours of playtime on a single charge.
$24.95 at Amazon (originally $49.95)
13
Amazon
Garmin Venu Sq smartwatch (40% off)
With a bright color display, health monitoring and 20 pre-loaded sports apps like walking, running, cycling and mindful breathing, this smartwatch makes the perfect stocking stuffer for your active pals.
$119.99 at Amazon (originally $199.99)
14
Amazon
Powerbeats Pro wireless earbuds (40% off)
These workout-ready faves have a built-in mic and Apple's H1 headphones chip. Just five minutes in the charging case adds 90 minutes of use, and they'll also appreciate the water- and sweat-resistant build (not to mention the signature Beats quality). The colors on sale are black, ivory and navy blue.
$149.95 at Amazon (originally $249.95)
15
Amazon
Fire TV Stick (50% off)
With the Fire TV Stick, they can get access to Hulu, Netflix, ESPN, Prime Video, HBO Max, Disney+ and more. It uses Alexa voice control to search, start shows, power on and off and adjust the volume.
$19.99 at Amazon (originally $39.99)
16
Amazon
Google Pixel Buds Pro (25% off)
For the loyal Google fan in your life, these earbuds feature active noise cancellation, a built-in speaker to make clear calls and up to 31 hours of listening time with the included charging case.
$149.99 at Amazon (originally $199.99)
17
Amazon
Bose SoundLink micro Bluetooth speaker (17% off)
A speaker that's easy to pack but hard to miss, the Bose SoundLink Micro gives bold sound and a six-hour play time. It also has a tear-resistant strap that can go on bikes, chairs or backpacks.
$99 at Amazon (originally $119)
18
Amazon
Beats Fit Pro (10% off)
These Beats earbuds come with three soft silicone eartip options so they can find the right size for their ear, as well as flexible universal wingtips. They'll also love the spatial audio feature that provides rich sound thanks to head tracking, which adjusts the music's levels as they turn their head. They're compatible with iOS and Android.
$179.95 at Amazon (originally $199.95)
