Phoebe Bridgers Reveals She Went To Marilyn Manson's House As a Teen, Saw 'R*pe Room'

Phoebe Bridgers joins the growing list of women making allegations about musician Marilyn Manson, a list that includes accusations of abuse, sexual assault, and coercion.

The “Motion Sickness” singer tweeted on Thursday that she had visited Manson’s home when she was a teenager and was shown a room that he referred to as “the ‘r*pe room.’”

“I thought it was just his horrible frat-boy sense of humor,” Bridgers said of the moment. She went on to claim that his “label knew, management knew and his band knew,” a likely reference to the allegations made against him earlier this week.

Bridgers said she stands with “everyone who came forward” and called Manson’s label, management, and band all “fucking pathetic.”