10 Problem-Solving Amazon Buys To Organize Your Pantry

An organized pantry means everything is accessible, you shop for what you need and nothing goes to waste.

Spring cleaning season is upon us, which means it’s time to put all of the Marie Kondo binging skills we learned from Netflix to good use. Perhaps you’ve already started clearing out your closet or looking for furniture that doubles as storage, but don’t forget the one place that often gets overlooked: your pantry.

Whether your pantry is an actual closet or a single cabinet, keeping it organized ensures everything is easily accessible, you only shop for what you need and that food doesn’t get forgotten or go to waste. There’s also nothing more annoying than digging through cereal boxes and chip bags to get that one spice jar all the way in the back.

Keep your pantry organized by creating a designated spot for everything in your kitchen. The best way to do this is with containers and bins. There are air-tight storage containers for grains and snacks that can be stacked or lined up to take up the least amount of space. Bins and baskets can also be pulled out so you can access items in the back without having to take everything out.

We’ve rounded up 10 problem-solving pantry essentials that you can get on Amazon to start organizing your pantry this weekend.

Take a look below:

1
Airtight Food Storage Containers for Pantry Organization and Storage
Amazon
Find this set for $72 on Amazon.
2
mDesign Farmhouse Decor Metal Wire Food Organizer Storage Bin Baskets with Handles
Amazon
Find it for $40 on Amazon.
3
SimpleHouseware Stackable Can Rack Organizer
Amazon
Find it for $23 on Amazon.
4
SimpleHouseware Crystal Clear Over The Door Hanging Pantry Organizer 2-Pack
Amazon
Find it for $13 on Amazon.
5
SimpleHouseware 12 Square Spice Bottles
Amazon
Find it for $15 on Amazon.
6
DuraHome FLiPLOCK Airtight Food Storage Containers 6 Piece Set
Amazon
Find this set for $40 on Amazon.
7
mDesign Deep Stackable Plastic Kitchen Storage Organizer Container Bin with Handles
Amazon
Find this set for $50 on Amazon.
8
Pantry Labels Preprinted Kitchen Labels Sticker Set
Amazon
Find it for $13 on Amazon.
9
Simple Houseware Stackable 2 Tier Sliding Basket Organizer Drawer
Amazon
Find it for $27 on Amazon.
10
Glass Food Storage Containers with Lids
Amazon
Find it for $35 on Amazon.
