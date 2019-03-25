People

Spring cleaning season is upon us, which means it’s time to put all of the Marie Kondo binging skills we learned from Netflix to good use. Perhaps you’ve already started clearing out your closet or looking for furniture that doubles as storage, but don’t forget the one place that often gets overlooked: your pantry.

Whether your pantry is an actual closet or a single cabinet, keeping it organized ensures everything is easily accessible, you only shop for what you need and that food doesn’t get forgotten or go to waste. There’s also nothing more annoying than digging through cereal boxes and chip bags to get that one spice jar all the way in the back.

Keep your pantry organized by creating a designated spot for everything in your kitchen. The best way to do this is with containers and bins. There are air-tight storage containers for grains and snacks that can be stacked or lined up to take up the least amount of space. Bins and baskets can also be pulled out so you can access items in the back without having to take everything out.

We’ve rounded up 10 problem-solving pantry essentials that you can get on Amazon to start organizing your pantry this weekend.

Take a look below: