Random Coverage On Why Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas Split Is Now A Meme, Sources Say

A source who’s close to the couple’s cousin’s friend’s babysitter’s dog tells HuffPost that this meme about Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas is pretty funny.
After news broke this week that the “it” couple was divorcing after four years of marriage, all kinds of coverage about why they split has popped up all over the internet. The coverage ranges from “multiple sources” telling TMZ that Jonas allegedly saw Turner doing something unforgivable on Ring camera footage to posts about fans analyzing Jonas’ character through Taylor Swift lyrics.
Although the Jonas Brothers musician and the “Game of Thrones” alum have not specified publicly why they’re breaking up — thanks to a lack of entertainment news due to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, it seems media outlets can’t help but oversaturate the story … even if a lot of it seems highly speculative.
And although TMZ has been leading the pack in this type of coverage, we’ll admit: HuffPost has been having a field day with it as well.
But it doesn’t mean we can’t be highly amused by a new meme that calls out all the random coverage about why they’re divorcing, at least according to a source that told HuffPost that HuffPost finds it highly amusing.
The source also says to check out the meme below!