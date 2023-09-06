Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas Confirm They’re Breaking Up

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Jophie is officially no more.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas posted a joint statement on Instagram Wednesday confirming speculation that they’re seeking a divorce.

“After four wonderful years of marriage, we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” the statement reads. “There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

The statement follows news Tuesday that the Jonas Brothers musician filed paperwork in Miami Tuesday to divorce the “Game of Thrones” star, according to multiple sources.

The documents filed in court call the marriage between Jonas and Turner, who reportedly have a prenuptial agreement, “irretrievably broken,” per a petition obtained by Today.

The news of their split comes after rumors that the pair have been experiencing “serious problems” for months.

The news of their breakup comes four years after the beloved couple had two wedding ceremonies in 2019 — one in Las Vegas and another in Provence, France.

The first of these marriages, which was an elopement in after the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, was livestreamed on social media by DJ Diplo, who was in attendance. The footage, which was later widely circulated on Twitter, showed the duo being married by an Elvis impersonator and the couple using Ring Pops as their wedding bands.