Rashida Tlaib Torches Donald Trump's ‘Hate Agenda’ In Searing Op-Ed

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) delivered a blistering critique of President Donald Trump and his administration in an op-ed for The Washington Post, accusing him of disgracing the office of the presidency “with rhetoric rooted in hate.”

Tlaib lamented in the piece published Monday, titled “While Trump spews hate, I continue to do my job,” that “my colleagues and I work on ways to improve the lives of our constituents” while Trump “is focused on a hate agenda for our country.”

Trump has repeatedly attacked Tlaib and three other progressive Democratic congresswomen of color ― Reps. Ilhan Omar (Minn.) Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.) and Ayanna Pressley (Mass.). In recent days, the president has focused his racist vitriol on Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.), who is black, and called Baltimore a “rodent infested mess.”

Trump said the freshmen lawmakers should “go back” to where they came from. The representatives, who call themselves “the Squad,” are all U.S. citizens. Only Omar was not born in America.

“With every hate-fueled tweet, he gets us off track as we try to hold him and his reckless administration accountable,” Tlaib wrote in the op-ed. She took aim at Trump for misleading the American people, failing to comply with congressional subpoenas and for “running our government in a pay-to-play manner.”

“While Trump tweets, I will work for the people who sent me here and to ensure they — and all other Americans — have someone who isn’t afraid to speak truth to power,” added Tlaib, who soon after being sworn into Congress in January said “we’re gonna go in there and we’re gonna impeach the motherfucker.”

“Hateful, bigoted or racist tweets won’t stop me, nor will they stop our democracy,” Tlaib concluded the piece. “I will always outwork the hate. My district and country depend on it.”