SAUL LOEB via Getty Images Rick Santorum speaks during the 2016 Conservative Political Action Conference at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland. The former Republican senator from Pennsylvania recently said that the first white settlers in America "birthed a nation from nothing."

It’s strange being invisible. Even though you feel like a fully formed person, made of blood, bone, thoughts and feelings, people forget you exist. You wake up, make your coffee and read the news, and there it is. Rick Santorum reminds you that your homeland, your ancestors who farmed, hunted, fished, governed our communities, formed economies with neighbors and traders, and taught their children to respect everything around them, are seen as a “blank slate.”

Native Americans have been erased from history since the first white settler arrived. Native peoples ― if we’re recognized as existing at all ― are constantly reminded that our role was simply in providing the land on which this place called America was formed.

There were times when we negotiated and signed treaties to protect what we had. The places we called sacred were soaked with the blood of our people, slaves and indentured servants to form this country. We signed agreements and shared environmental knowledge, and yet we were murdered, tricked and forced into giving up our homes. The devastation of this loss is still felt today.

But instead of acknowledging that the founding of America was not all fireworks and flags, people like Santorum, a former U.S. senator and now a CNN contributor, create a story that suits them. They rewrite the Great American history as one in which no one lived in this place before white people came. It’s a deliberate strategy to whitewash the violence that was committed against our people to create the United States, and it is a not-at-all-subtle way to ignore the agreements the federal government made with our peoples centuries ago. But despite living in near anonymity in our own ancestral homelands, we haven’t given up our fight today. We continue to fight for the federal government to keep its promises, follow the treaties they signed with us, and work with tribal governments to protect our land, air and water.

Our fight at Standing Rock was among the most visible and powerful moments in our movement to take a stand for our homelands. We came together from Native nations everywhere to pray and to say “no more.” No more infrastructure projects cutting through our lands and our livelihoods without our consent. No more “build it first and then fight it out in court later.” The federal government is required to work with tribal governments before the first ditches are dug, yet we see over and over again a fatally flawed process where the feds commit to an oil pipeline, or a mining contract or a dam before the first conversation with our tribes even begins.

The attempts to erase our people is directly tied to the ways in which governments proceed without our consent. If they just ignore that we exist, then they don’t have to engage with our sovereign governments in any part of the decision-making. The problem with this approach is that it is in direct violation of the constitutionally guaranteed treaties our ancestors signed ― agreements that were intended to ensure we had a voice in any and all decisions regarding our homelands.

Standing Rock was the beginning, not the end. Standing Rock is everywhere. And our people aren’t going to back down from protecting and shaping the future of the land, air and water for all people, Native and non-Native. Clean drinking water is a treaty and a human right for all. Our ancestors made a commitment to Mother Earth and we intend to keep their promises.

By raising our voices and joining together in activism and prayer, we are making a visible impact. The confirmation of Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, a Native American, and the huge Native voter turnout in the 2020 presidential election, shows what is possible when we advocate for big change in Indian Country. Slowly, sometimes too slowly, Native peoples are being rewritten back into U.S. history, even as those like Santorum attempt to eliminate the very existence of Native peoples from America’s story.

So, we will fight, like we always have. But when the Santorums of the world enjoy a platform like CNN to share their ignorance and bigotry, we’re in not just a fight for our ways of life and our homes, but to set the record straight.

Journalism should be focused on revealing the truths around us, not concealing it. Our homelands were not a blank slate. My ancestors are not figments of my imagination. I am here and I am real ― even though too many try to erase me.

Judith Le Blanc is a citizen of the Caddo Nation of Oklahoma and director of Native Organizers Alliance. NOA was instrumental in organizing get-out-the-vote efforts in Indian Country during the 2020 presidential election and is focused on mobilizing grassroots efforts for the protection of sacred places like Bears Ears, Chaco Canyon and the Black Hills.

