Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Posts (And Deletes) Campaign Photo Possibly Taken In Russia

Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s annoying habit of spreading misinformation extended to his campaign tweets on Wednesday.
The political nepo-baby posted ― and later deleted without explanation ― a tweet of a woman in a Kennedy 2024 hoodie after people kept asking the photo’s country of origin.
Although the tweet and the photo were both intended to promote Kennedy Jr. with American voters, many people got skeptical after noticing the pic was actually a photoshopped stock photo that was taken in a country that uses the Cyrillic alphabet.
Like, say, Russia?
Kennedy Jr. later deleted the tweet and reposted it with a different photo of a different woman ― and nothing in the background using the Cyrillic alphabet.
However, many Twitter users were happy to let Kennedy know that screenshots are forever.
And, yes, Kennedy Jr. was mocked.
HuffPost reached out to Kennedy’s campaign for a statement, but no one immediately responded.
Of course, it’s embarrassing when someone who wants to be America’s president feels they need to use Russian stock photos, but Kennedy isn’t the first politician to make that mistake.
But he may be the first Democrat in a while.
Last October, failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake made a campaign ad that featured stock video of Russian soldiers marching in a victory parade to represent the U.S. National Guard.
A few weeks earlier, House Republican leaders unveiled an inspirational video for their “Commitment to America” agenda with a chock-full of stock footage from Russia and Ukraine.
Back in July 2019, Donald Trump’s reelection campaign released online ads featuring what were supposedly testimonials from real Americans, but actually featured photos of stock footage models from overseas.