Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Posts (And Deletes) Campaign Photo Possibly Taken In Russia

Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s annoying habit of spreading misinformation extended to his campaign tweets on Wednesday.

The political nepo-baby posted ― and later deleted without explanation ― a tweet of a woman in a Kennedy 2024 hoodie after people kept asking the photo’s country of origin.

Although the tweet and the photo were both intended to promote Kennedy Jr. with American voters, many people got skeptical after noticing the pic was actually a photoshopped stock photo that was taken in a country that uses the Cyrillic alphabet.

Like, say, Russia?

Robert Kennedy Jr is actually using stock photos of Russians in Russia for his campaign materials. Anyone supporting or promoting this guy is a willing Russian asset. pic.twitter.com/WHz0gQgHvA — Jake Broe (@RealJakeBroe) June 28, 2023

Kennedy Jr. later deleted the tweet and reposted it with a different photo of a different woman ― and nothing in the background using the Cyrillic alphabet.

🌟 Join the movement to save our nation! Get the incredible Kennedy Collection today and proudly stand with Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. Every purchase fuels his fight for our families and a brighter future. Let's unite America: 🇺🇸💪 #Kennedy2024 https://t.co/Z7BYfrfY2N pic.twitter.com/iR0o44f6Ex — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) June 28, 2023

However, many Twitter users were happy to let Kennedy know that screenshots are forever.

MAJOR OOPSIE: @RobertKennedyJr's campaign tries to peddle its merchandise - using a Russian stock photo.



It then deletes the ad without explanation. pic.twitter.com/5uH8DvoVqH — Keith Olbermann↙️ (@KeithOlbermann) June 28, 2023

You can plainly see that all the writing is in Cyrillic, my god. — That's HEDLEY! (@HedleyLamarr23) June 28, 2023

Which nation is Robert F. Kennedy Jr saving with that street in Russia? pic.twitter.com/U0iQATPYyo — Sergey Mohov 🇺🇦 (@krides) June 28, 2023

It's made with a mockup generator called PlaceIt. It is used by businesses to mock up designs without using real models. Of course, there are hundreds of other choices he could've gone for instead of this one if his campaign bothered checking. pic.twitter.com/4dR0ntodCO — Deborah Muller (@DeborahMullerAZ) June 28, 2023

And, yes, Kennedy Jr. was mocked.

RFK Jr deleted this tweet ad because it turns out he photoshopped his logo on a stock photo of a Russian woman on a Russian street. Why is it always Russia? They never use stock photos of Iowa or Idaho or Utah. pic.twitter.com/m84pEl4BeH — Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) June 28, 2023

The people are crazy about RFK Jr. in RUSSIA, his campaign sweatshirts have sold out!



Who thinks he should campaign against Putin for president of Russia? pic.twitter.com/xMjPEWxaXE — BlueDream 💙 (@58bugeye) June 28, 2023

Too late, @RobertKennedyJr . The internet is forever and we thank you for making it clear who is behind your bid for POTUS. — TerryHasAnOpinon (@Terrysagirl) June 28, 2023

In summing up the rookies in the race for president today:



1. DeSantis posted a photo of himself walking on a beach without leaving footprints.



2. RFK, Jr posted a campaign photo shot in Russia.



Do I have it right? — 💙 Jillian Hurley (@JillianSaysNow) June 28, 2023

HuffPost reached out to Kennedy’s campaign for a statement, but no one immediately responded.

Of course, it’s embarrassing when someone who wants to be America’s president feels they need to use Russian stock photos, but Kennedy isn’t the first politician to make that mistake.

But he may be the first Democrat in a while.

Last October, failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake made a campaign ad that featured stock video of Russian soldiers marching in a victory parade to represent the U.S. National Guard.

A few weeks earlier, House Republican leaders unveiled an inspirational video for their “Commitment to America” agenda with a chock-full of stock footage from Russia and Ukraine.