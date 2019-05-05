Special counsel Robert Mueller has agreed to the “tentative date” of May 15 to testify before the House Judiciary Committee, Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.), a member of the panel, told “Fox News Sunday.”

“We hope the special counsel will appear,” Cicilline said. “We think the American people have a right to hear directly from him.”

Democrats have been angling for Mueller to testify before congressional committees in the wake of his expansive investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and whether President Donald Trump obstructed justice as the probe preceded.

Attorney General William Barr’s finding that Trump did not obstruct justice coupled with his decision to release a redacted version of Mueller’s nearly 450-page report stoked concerns among Democrats who fear the Trump-appointed Justice Department head is playing defense for the president.

There’s no “absolute guarantee” that Mueller will show up to testify, Cicilline warned Sunday.

“The White House has so far indicated that they would not interfere with Mr. Mueller’s attempts to testify,” he said. “We hope that won’t change.”

The Justice Department did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

Watch Cicilline’s full interview with “Fox News Sunday” below.

