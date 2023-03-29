What's Hot

Trump-Loving Rep. Ronny Jackson Becomes A Living Meme After Secret Nose Move

The lawmaker was caught on camera nosing around on the House floor.
Ed Mazza

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Twitter users are getting nosey about what Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Tex.) was doing behind a poster board in Congress on Tuesday.

As another lawmaker spoke about energy, Jackson ― or part of his head, anyway ― could be seen behind the poster board shifting and moving around awkwardly.

Then, the lawmaker known for his extreme devotion to Donald Trump stuck a finger near or perhaps inside his nose:

Before joining Congress, Jackson served as White House physician to presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump. For the latter, he was known for making outlandish claims such as insisting that Trump could live to 200 or that the former president should be the nation’s “MAGA king.”

He’s also the doctor who gave Trump his infamous “person, woman, man, camera, TV” test to check for cognitive decline ― a test Trump often brags about “passing,” including as recently as this week when he spoke to Sean Hannity on Fox News.

Twitter user Acyn, who posted the original clip, created an edit that combined Trump’s boasts about Jackson giving him the cognitive test with footage of the lawmaker’s odd nose move:

Others had some observations and jokes of their own:

