Roy Wood Jr. Mouthed 4 Telling Words To ‘The Daily Show’ After Its Emmy Win

Roy Wood Jr. found the perfect opportunity to call out “The Daily Show.”
The comedy show won Outstanding Variety Talk Series at the 75th Emmy Awards on Monday night. As the show’s correspondents gathered on the stage for former host Trevor Noah to give an acceptance speech, viewers noticed Wood was mouthing a stern message in the background to the show:
“Please hire a host,” Wood appeared to be saying.
Wood later confirmed that he was indeed mouthing those words.
“chill fam I was trying to do that in the low 😂😂,” Wood wrote while re-tweeting a video of him slamming his former employers.
Noah left as host of “The Daily Show” in December 2022 but the show still hasn’t named a permanent host. Instead, Comedy Central has opted for a conveyor belt of guest hosts, ranging from famous comedians, such as Leslie Jones and Sarah Silverman, to the show’s correspondents, including Dulcé Sloan, Desi Lydic and Wood.
In October 2023, Wood announced he was leaving “The Daily Show” because he wasn’t offered the hosting gig after being a popular correspondent for nearly a decade.
Wood has stated that there isn’t any bad blood between him and “The Daily Show” and that he just needed to move on with his career.
While speaking to Sherri Shepherd in October, Wood compared his departure from the show to a breakup with a romantic partner.
“It was like, ‘Hey, do you want to get married?’ And then Comedy Central was like, ‘Well, we’re going to date around.’ All right, well, then you go ahead and date around. And I’m going to be over here getting myself together for whoever wants to be with me when the time comes.”