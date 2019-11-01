ENTERTAINMENT

Ryan Reynolds Has Tastiest Response To Robert Downey Jr.'s 'Eat Me' Taunt

Deadpool had a delicious comeback.

Things got tasty after Robert Downey Jr. told fellow Marvel star Ryan Reynolds to “eat me” ahead of their AGBO Superhero Fantasy Football Charity League clash.

Downey Jr. (aka Iron Man) taunted Reynolds (Deadpool) with this video on Instagram:

Reynolds fired back in the comments:

Ryan Reynolds
Ryan Reynolds

Reynolds then went further with his video, in which he did exactly what Downey Jr. had told him to do:

Delicious!

