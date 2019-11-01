Ryan Reynolds Has Tastiest Response To Robert Downey Jr.'s 'Eat Me' Taunt

Things got tasty after Robert Downey Jr. told fellow Marvel star Ryan Reynolds to “eat me” ahead of their AGBO Superhero Fantasy Football Charity League clash.
Downey Jr. (aka Iron Man) taunted Reynolds (Deadpool) with this video on Instagram:
Reynolds fired back in the comments:
Reynolds then went further with his video, in which he did exactly what Downey Jr. had told him to do:
Delicious!
