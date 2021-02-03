Sacha Baron Cohen Says He's Hired Rudy Giuliani To Contest Golden Globes If He Loses

Despite his own legal problems, lawyer Rudy Giuliani can at least still find work.

Actor and producer Sacha Baron Cohen reacted to his Golden Globe nominations for “The Trial of the Chicago 7” and “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” on Wednesday by revealing his strategy if he doesn’t win, according to a statement reported by IndieWire.

“I’m overwhelmed and humbled that the Hollywood Foreign Press has recognized both ‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’ and ‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.’ These nominations are a tribute to the talented creative teams that led and supported both films from inception to this moment,” the actor said, also congratulating “Chicago 7″ director Aaron Sorkin and “Borat” co-star Maria Bakalova for their nominations.

He continued, giving a nod to another “Borat 2” star as well:

“These two films are different, but they share a common theme ― sometimes we have to protest injustice with our own farce. Thank you to the HFPA for this ridiculous amount of nominations. I’m so honored ― and in the event that we don’t win, I promise to hire Rudy Giuliani to contest the results.”

Baron Cohen said in an abbreviated statement on Twitter that he’s already hired Giuliani “just in case we don’t win.”

Giuliani, who was caught in a compromising scene with his hand down his pants in “Borat 2,” has plenty of experience contesting results with his challenges of Donald Trump’s 2020 election loss to President Joe Biden.

Though, that didn’t necessarily go as planned. Not only did Giuliani fail to overturn the election, but he’s being sued for defamation over baseless allegations of election tampering. His false claims of voter fraud even got him suspended from making money off the ads on his YouTube videos.

The Trump attorney is reportedly still allowed his own sponsors on his videos, however. So, if Baron Cohen wants to be represented by someone who can also hook him up with cigars and headphones, he’s come to the right place.