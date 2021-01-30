Lincoln Project Threatens Lawsuit After Rudy Giuliani Falsely Links Group To Capitol Riot

“It is very difficult to sue somebody for defamation or libel in the United States, but our lawyers are telling us that Rudy is well across the line, so we’re thrilled about this,” said Schmidt, who previously was a campaign aide for former President George W. Bush and the late Arizona Sen. John McCain.

“As soon as we’re able to, we’ll take an action. It won’t be a frivolous lawsuit,” said Schmidt. “What he said was ludicrous, was untrue, was defamatory.”

The group’s attorney sent a letter Saturday warning of a lawsuit unless Giuliani publicly apologizes for his baseless accusations.