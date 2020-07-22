Sarah Cooper Praises Donald Trump In The Most Backhanded Way

Sarah Cooper paid Donald Trump a backhanded compliment on Tuesday when she explained why “everyone should be a little inspired” by the president.

The comedian — who has garnered tens of millions of views on social media over the last few weeks with her mocking lip-synced impressions of Trump — told MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace that “if there’s something you don’t think you can do, just remember, Donald Trump is the president of the United States and that should just make you realize anything is possible.”

Ouch.

Cooper later contrasted her own imposter syndrome with Trump’s ability — which she envied — to “BS his way through life and make it to be the most powerful man in the world.”

Check out the full interview above and some of Cooper’s clips below:

