POLITICS

Sarah Huckabee Sanders Joins Fox News And Everyone Is Making The Same Joke

“In a way, Sarah, you’ve been a Fox contributor all along,” one person on Twitter replied.

Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders drew ire after announcing her new gig as a contributor for Fox News on Thursday.

Critics suggested it was no surprise that Huckabee Sanders, who repeatedly obscured the truth on behalf of ﻿Donald Trump during her time in his administration, should join the widely watched conservative network whose primetime anchors often stump for the president.

Sanders left the White House in July.

Former CBS news anchor Dan Rather tweeted that her new role was “about as surprising as water flowing down hill.” “In a way, Sarah, you’ve been a Fox contributor all along,” responded another person.

RELATED...

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump White House Sarah Huckabee Sanders Fox News
CONVERSATIONS