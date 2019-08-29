Scarlett Johansson On Being Cast In ‘Marriage Story’: It Felt 'Fated’

Director Noah Baumbach had no idea Scarlett Johansson was going through a divorce when he met with her about starring in his upcoming film “Marriage Story,” a movie about, well, a divorce.

While speaking Thursday at the Venice Film Festival, where the Netflix title had its world premiere, the 34-year-old actor admitted she had no clue what this role entailed when they first met.

“I didn’t know what we were going to talk about …. I just kind of blew into the room, ordered a glass of white wine and started complaining,” she recalled of their first meeting, according to Variety.

Johansson remembered that “The Meyerowitz Stories” director was attentive as she vented about splitting up with French businessman Romain Dauriac in 2017 when Baumbach finally mustered up the courage to say:

“‘Funny you should mention it.’” Johansson recalled him saying.

Baumbach then warned her: “This is probably a project … that you are either going to really want to do or not want to see or be a part of.”

But it seems that Johansson was game.

“It felt sort of fated in a way,” she said of the role. “It was a really cathartic experience to be able to share with him and then to have him also share with me and it just came at somehow the right time.”

Johansson stars alongside Adam Driver, 35, in the film as a couple — she’s an actor and he’s a theater director — with a child managing a bi-coastal separation and divorce. Baumbach has said the film draws on his experiences when he and actor Jennifer Jason Leigh broke up in 2013. Johansson had previously divorced actor Ryan Reynolds in 2011.

Though Johansson and Baumbach have both experienced their fair share of heartbreak, both seem to be in happy relationships now. Baumbach and fellow director Greta Gerwig welcomed their first child together in March, while Johansson announced her engagement to “Saturday Night Live” writer and “Weekend Update” co-anchor Colin Jost in May.

“Marriage Story” hits theaters on Nov. 6, followed by its Netflix debut on Dec. 6. To see both trailers for the movie (one from each character’s perspective), see them above and below.