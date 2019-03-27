Twitter Users Can't Believe This GOP Senator's Speech Props Aren't Photoshopped

Twitter users poked fun at Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) for turning himself into a meme as he railed against the Green New Deal on the Senate floor on Tuesday.
Lee used a series of strange pictures ― including one which showed former President Ronald Reagan astride a velociraptor ― to attack the congressional resolution that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) introduclast month.
Ocasio-Cortez fired back to say that “if this guy can be Senator, you can do anything.”
Other critics across Twitter, meanwhile, showed surprise that the footage and photographs of Lee had not been edited: