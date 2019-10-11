COMEDY

Seth Meyers Runs Bonkers Recap Of Rudy Giuliani's Wildest TV Moments

The "Late Night" host aired "some of Rudy's greatest and most nonsensical highlights from just the last few weeks."

Rudy Giuliani, the personal attorney of President Donald Trump, has received plenty of TV airtime in the last few weeks, following the launch of the impeachment investigation into his client.

On Thursday’s broadcast of NBC’s “Late Night,” host Seth Meyers rounded up some of the former New York mayor’s wildest moments.

Including this bizarre clip:

Check out the full supercut above.

