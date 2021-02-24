Seth Meyers Explains The New Ted Cruz-Inspired Slang

Seth Meyers kicked off his latest parody teen slang explainer on Tuesday with a dig at Sen. Ted Cruz and the Texas Republican’s controversial Cancun vacation during last week’s weather disaster.

The “Late Night” host riffed on the “real” meaning of “Ted Cruise” in honor of Cruz’s decision to ditch storm-stricken Texas for a family holiday in the Mexico beach resort.

Meyers also had the spoof lowdown on other slang inspired by recent headlines — such as “GameStop,” “Mrs. Doubtfiring” and “anti-snaxxer.”

Watch the video here: