Snoop Dogg Claims He Refused $100M OnlyFans Payday

Rapper Snoop Dogg may have millions of fans, but he is not interested in OnlyFans.
The hip-hop legend recently claimed that he turned down an offer from the racy adult website that could have netted him as much as $100 million to, as he put it, “pull that thang out.’”
Snoop Dogg whipped out the ballsy offer earlier this week on ”Wake & Bake with Double S Express,” an Instagram Live series hosted by comedian and actor Slink Johnson.
“They got at me when one of them little girls made like $20 million on there,” the rapper said. “They were like, ‘OnlyFans wants you to come on there, Snoop. You could do about $100 million. All you gotta do is pull that thang out.’”
Considering Snoop has promoted and endorsed a wide variety of products, including desserts, pet products and breakfast cereal, it might seem surprising that he would turn down a potential nine-figure payday.
But his wife and manager, Shante Broadus, didn’t love the idea.
“I’m like, I got a Black wife,” Snoop explained. “Ain’t no way in the world she gonna allow me to go on there and pull that thang out for no amount of money.”
HuffPost reached out to OnlyFans to confirm if the site had made an offer to Snoop, but did not immediately get an response.
Still, even if his wife had approved, Snoop may not have any time in the near future to show off on OnlyFans. He is set to work for NBC this summer as “special correspondent” for the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris, where he will be visiting famous landmarks and interviewing the athletes.
You can see the complete Snoop Dogg interview below.