President Donald Trump’s latest staff shuffle riled up Stephen Colbert on Thursday’s “The Late Show.”
Trump, whom Colbert referred to as the “insane clown president” in the monologue, allegedly demoted the doctor leading his administration’s vaccine agency. Dr. Rick Bright said the president removed him from the Department of Health and Human Services because he wouldn’t promote unproven drugs like hydroxychloroquine that Trump keeps touting to treat the coronavirus.
“That’s right, Trump fired a guy named Dr. Bright,” Colbert said. “He also let go Professor Smarty, Dr. Savior and Secretary I-have-the-cure-don’t-fire-me.”
“Apparently Dr. Trump is canning any medical experts just because they disagree with his random notions of health,” Colbert sniped.
