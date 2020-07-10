Julián And Joaquin Castro's Stepmother Dies From COVID-19

The stepmother of Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Texas) and his twin brother, former Democratic presidential contender Julián Castro, has died from the coronavirus.
“My stepmom, Alice Guzman, passed away today from COVID-19,” Joaquin Castro announced on Twitter late Thursday.
“She and my dad were married for 31 years,” Castro continued, describing Guzman as “a warm, loving person” who will be missed “incredibly.” “My heart goes out to the families who’ve lost loved ones to this terrible illness,” he wrote.
Julián Castro, who served as Housing and Urban Development secretary in Barack Obama’s administration, replied to his brother: “May she Rest in Peace.”
Twitter users sent messages of condolence to the siblings:
A HuffPost Guide To Coronavirus
- Stay up to date with our live blog as we cover the COVID-19 pandemic
- 7 essential pieces of relationship advice for couples in quarantine
- What you need to know about face masks right now
- How to tell if you need to start doing online therapy
- Lost your job due to coronavirus? Here’s what you need to know.
- Parenting during the coronavirus crisis?
- The HuffPost guide to working from home
- What coronavirus questions are on your mind right now? We want to help you find answers.
-
Everyone deserves accurate information about COVID-19. Support journalism without a paywall — and keep it free for everyone — by becoming a HuffPost member today.
Calling all HuffPost superfans!
Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost's next chapter