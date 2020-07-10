CORONAVIRUS

Julián And Joaquin Castro's Stepmother Dies From COVID-19

Democratic congressman Joaquin Castro paid tribute to his "warm, loving" stepmom on Twitter.

The stepmother of Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Texas) and his twin brother, former Democratic presidential contender Julián Castro, has died from the coronavirus.

“My stepmom, Alice Guzman, passed away today from COVID-19,” Joaquin Castro announced on Twitter late Thursday.

“She and my dad were married for 31 years,” Castro continued, describing Guzman as “a warm, loving person” who will be missed “incredibly.” “My heart goes out to the families who’ve lost loved ones to this terrible illness,” he wrote.

Julián Castro, who served as Housing and Urban Development secretary in Barack Obama’s administration, replied to his brother: “May she Rest in Peace.”

Twitter users sent messages of condolence to the siblings:

