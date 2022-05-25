Congressman Skewers Ted Cruz's Response To Texas Shooting: 'You Are Useless'

Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Az.) excoriated Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) Tuesday after Cruz accused people of “politicizing” the mass shooting at a Texas school by calling for gun reform.
“Fuck you @tedcruz you care about a fetus but you will let our children get slaughtered,” Gallego tweeted, referring to Cruz’s support for overturning Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court decision that protects the right to abortion in the United States. “Just get your ass to Cancun. You are useless.”
Cruz famously traveled to Cancun for a family holiday while his constituents suffered through a deadly winter storm that left thousands of people without power or water.
Speaking to reporters after the shooting Tuesday, Cruz, whose campaign has accepted hundreds of thousands of dollars from gun lobbyists, said he doesn’t see gun reform as an effective solution.
“Inevitably when there’s a murderer of this kind, you see politicians try to politicize it, you see Democrats and a lot of folks in the media whose immediate solution is to try to restrict the constitutional rights of law abiding citizens,” Cruz said.
“That doesn’t work. It’s not effective. It doesn’t prevent crime.”
He added, “We know what does prevent crime which is going after felons and fugitives and those with serious mental illness arresting them prosecuting them when they try to illegally buy firearms.”
The shooter, an 18-year-old male, gunned down more than a dozen children and a teacher at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde before he was killed by responding officers, according to the governor’s office.
In a desperate plea for gun reform on the Senate floor afterwards, Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) told colleagues, “This isn’t inevitable. These kids weren’t unlucky. This only happens in this country and nowhere else, nowhere else do little kids go to school thinking that they might be shot that day.”
“Spare me the bullshit of mental illness,” he told reporters after his speech. “We’re not an outlier on mental illness. We’re an outlier on firearms.”