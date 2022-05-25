Congressman Skewers Ted Cruz's Response To Texas Shooting: 'You Are Useless'

The shooter, an 18-year-old male, gunned down more than a dozen children and a teacher at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde before he was killed by responding officers, according to the governor’s office.

In a desperate plea for gun reform on the Senate floor afterwards, Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) told colleagues, “This isn’t inevitable. These kids weren’t unlucky. This only happens in this country and nowhere else, nowhere else do little kids go to school thinking that they might be shot that day.”

“Spare me the bullshit of mental illness,” he told reporters after his speech. “We’re not an outlier on mental illness. We’re an outlier on firearms.”