'The View' Hosts Shred Marjorie Taylor Greene: Apology 'As Empty As Her Head'

The co-hosts of “The View” expressed varying levels of distrust in Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) Tuesday after she apologized for comparing U.S. measures to fight COVID-19 to the Nazis’ persecution of Jews during the Holocaust.

The far-right lawmaker and QAnon conspiracy theorist visited the Holocaust Museum in Washington, D.C., on Monday and then held a press conference to say she had learned more about the genocide and realized “there is no comparison to the Holocaust.”

“I know the words I stated were hurtful and for that, I am very sorry,” she said.

She had previously stood by her remarks, even after widespread condemnation from Holocaust survivors and House and Senate Republican leadership. Before Greene’s apology, Rep. Brad Schneider (D-Ill.) had announced plans to introduce a censure resolution over her remarks.

“Wait until she hears about slavery,” “The View” co-host Joy Behar commented. She noted that Greene compared Democrats to Nazis, “which shows you she has no concept of what Nazis actually did.”

“And so I think that her apology is as empty as her head. I think that she is only doing it to avoid censure. And she needs to be driven out of Congress as soon as possible,” Behar said.

“View” co-host Sunny Hostin said she appreciated the rare apology but ultimately felt Greene’s timing made it suspicious. Co-host Sara Haines said that regardless of Greene’s motive, it’s important she tells her followers that she was wrong.

The remaining panelist, Ana Navarro, had a more severe assessment. “She is a banshee that will do anything to get attention,” she said. “If you are learning about the Holocaust at almost 50 years of age, you’ve got a real problem. You are not fit to be in Congress if you lack that much knowledge of history. And of one of the worst events in human history.”

Nonetheless, she felt Greene’s mea culpa was a good thing, given the tangible influence her rhetoric has on her supporters. “It is refreshing for her to admit a mistake, something Donald Trump never did, and something that we don’t usually see in Republican politics,” she said.

Greene has not apologized for an array of other incendiary, racist and anti-Semitic remarks or for persistently spouting baseless fringe conspiracy theories. Schneider said he would introduce his resolution to censure her on Wednesday, which will require a majority vote in the House.