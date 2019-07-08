“I have been asked if I would have liked to have gone to Britain to see my new grandson being christened,” Markle told the Daily Mail on Sunday.

“I was an altar boy at age 12, a confirmed member of the Queen’s church at age 14 and Archie is my new grandson, so of course I would have enjoyed being there for the blessing, wishing Archie and his parents health and happiness,” he added.

Doria Ragland, the royal baby’s maternal grandmother, was there for the joyous occasion and the official photo.

CHRIS ALLERTON via Getty Images The family gathered for a group photo at Archie's christening in the Green Drawing Room at Windsor Castle on July 6.

The former lighting director, who now resides in Mexico, has never met Prince Harry and reportedly hasn’t spoken to his daughter and her husband since the day after their wedding last year.

Though he was invited to the royal wedding and was set to walk Meghan down the aisle, he officially pulled out of the ceremony the day before, following the revelation that he had collaborated with paparazzi on staged photos for money. He also claimed that he was in the hospital the week of the wedding because of heart-related issues.

Markle has made many claims in many interviews about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and repeatedly lashed out over the way he feels he’s been treated.

Meghan Markle and her father, Thomas Markle, have reportedly not spoken since the day after her wedding.

“I’ve been a good father. I’ve done nothing wrong. Axe murderers kill 19 people and their daughters still come and visit them in prison,” Markle said in a fiery interview with The Sun in January, adding that “it’s just incomprehensible for Meghan to treat me this way.”

Kensington Palace has yet to issue a comment on any of Thomas Markle’s statements.

