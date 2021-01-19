Tiffany Trump's Interestingly Timed Engagement News Raises Eyebrows On Twitter

Tiffany Trump announced on Tuesday, a day before her father, President Donald Trump, leaves office, that she is engaged to Michael Boulos.

She shared the news in an Instagram post with a picture of the two at the White House, where Boulos reportedly proposed in the Rose Garden: “It has been an honor to celebrate many milestones, historic occasions and create memories with my family here at the White House, none more special than my engagement to my amazing fiancé Michael! Feeling blessed and excited for the next chapter.”

Boulos, 23, a London-based businessman, was born in Lebanon and raised in Lagos, Nigeria, where his family’s motorcycle distribution and assembly business operates. Boulos was described by Vanity Fair as a “billionaire heir” to the family business, Boulos Enterprises.

He has been pictured with the Trump family at several events since 2018, including at the State of the Union address last year. His most recent tweets include an image of him and Tiffany with the Trump family shared by White House deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino, and a retweet of conservative commentators and conspiracy theorists Diamond and Silk criticizing President-elect Joe Biden.

Tiffany Trump, 27, the daughter of Trump’s second wife, Marla Maples, has played a more subdued role than the president’s older children throughout the presidency. Donald Jr., 43; Ivanka, 39; and Eric, 37; the children of Ivana Trump, have all been heavily involved with the Trump campaign. Ivanka has been part of the White House advisory staff. Trump’s youngest son, Barron, 14, is his child with Melania Trump.

Tiffany Trump took on a more prominent role in her father’s 2020 campaign after graduating last year from Georgetown Law. She spoke at the Republican National Convention and at campaign events in several states. She was slammed by LGBTQ advocates in October after she gave a speech at a “Trump Pride” event in Tampa at which she hit out at the media’s “fabricated lies” about the Trump administration’s anti-LGBTQ platform and misspoke the acronym, eliminating the T that refers to the transgender community.

Her engagement announcement comes in the final hours of her father’s time at the White House. President-elect Joe Biden will be sworn in Wednesday. Critics raised their eyebrows at the timing, prompting her name to trend on Twitter.

"Let's take our engagement announcement photo at the house my dad is getting evicted from tomorrow!" - Tiffany Trump pic.twitter.com/4qtn1eSCXg — W.G. Snuffy, Esq. 🇺🇸 (@iamthedriving) January 19, 2021

Tiffany Trump explaining her engagement photo to her grandkids: "Oh that was the house your great grandfather lived in for four years until the citizens of the United States had him evicted.’ pic.twitter.com/BPIbw3bTgA — Dana Goldberg (@DGComedy) January 19, 2021

Me seeing Tiffany Trump trending on Jan 19, 2020 and finding out why pic.twitter.com/broWIdmP9M — Ai Di (@Aida6971) January 19, 2021

Like any good series finale, the minor characters are now wrapping up their story lines https://t.co/J7jbeHZlpT — Will Bunch Sign Up For My Newsletter (@Will_Bunch) January 19, 2021

Tiffany Trump's fiance grew up wealthy in Nigeria, one of the nation's President Trump referred to as a "shithole" while discussing immigration policies. https://t.co/ZyOt4TmoBN — Eugene Scott (@Eugene_Scott) January 19, 2021

Tiffany Trump, announcing her engagement on the last day of Trump's presidency: pic.twitter.com/puOFs5tuHm — Desiree (@Desarrayed) January 19, 2021

Wow, this dude marrying Tiffany Trump sounds like a real winner. His last two tweets are some bullshit FoxNews parroting-point and a retweet from Rhinestone and Burlap. pic.twitter.com/62Oa1gpxtW — Scott Heim (@Scott_Heim) January 19, 2021

Every one of those Trump kids had a choice, especially Tiffany, who barely knew her dad when she was growing up. Reagan's kids managed to reject their dad's politics w/out rejecting him as a parent. Should've been an easy call for the daughter of a grifter fascist. — Emily Nussbaum (@emilynussbaum) January 19, 2021