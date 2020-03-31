Food & Drink

The 10 Most Popular Instagram Recipes Since Coronavirus Lockdown

Deep-dish cookie bowls, pantry-friendly rice dishes and more recipes that've been your most-loved foods during the COVID-19 pandemic.

You can always look at the HuffPost Taste Instagram account to see what our readers are loving, and now that we’re all hunkering down at home because of the coronavirus outbreak, we’re scrolling and cooking more than ever.

In an attempt to help you guys figure out what to eat, we’ve shared 18 unexpected ingredients that’ll liven up your pantry, 22 easy recipes you can make with pantry staples, 25 baking recipes for self-quarantine and self-care, simple food swaps for when you run out of ingredients, and so much more. But if you’re looking for the most inspiring recipes, the ones that’ll make you salivate just a little, look below. These are the 10 most-liked recipes from our Instagram account since many of us in the United States started staying home on lockdown.

10. Herby Kale Pesto Pasta with Buttery Walnuts

Get the Herby Kale Pesto Pasta with Buttery Walnuts recipe from Half Baked Harvest

9. Detroit-Style Pepperoni and Pickled Pepper Pan Pizza

Get the Detroit-Style Pepperoni and Pickled Pepper Pan Pizza recipe from Love And Olive Oil

8. Crispy Persian Rice (Tahdig) with Spiced Golden Chickpeas

Get the Crispy Persian Rice (Tahdig) with Spiced Golden Chickpeas recipe from Half Baked Harvest

7. Outrageous Herbacious Mediterranean Chickpea Salad

Get the Outrageous Herbacious Mediterranean Chickpea Salad recipe from Foodie Crush

6. Milk Chocolate Brownies

Get the Milk Chocolate Brownies recipe from Hummingbird High

5. One Skillet Saucy Chicken Tortilla Enchilada Rice Bake

Get the One Skillet Saucy Chicken Tortilla Enchilada Rice Bake recipe from Half Baked Harvest

4. Creamed Spinach Mac And Cheese

Get the Creamed Spinach Mac And Cheese recipe from How Sweet Eats

3. Sweet Potato Lentil Curry with Crispy Sesame Chickpeas

Get the Sweet Potato Lentil Curry with Crispy Sesame Chickpeas recipe from Half Baked Harvest

2. French Onion Chicken Lasagna Rollups

Get the French Onion Chicken Lasagna Rollups recipe from How Sweet Eats

1. Deep-Dish Cookie Bowls For Two

Get the Deep-Dish Cookie Bowls For Two recipe from Pinch Of Yum

