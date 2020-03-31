The 10 Most Popular Instagram Recipes Since Coronavirus Lockdown

You can always look at the HuffPost Taste Instagram account to see what our readers are loving, and now that we’re all hunkering down at home because of the coronavirus outbreak, we’re scrolling and cooking more than ever.

In an attempt to help you guys figure out what to eat, we’ve shared 18 unexpected ingredients that’ll liven up your pantry, 22 easy recipes you can make with pantry staples, 25 baking recipes for self-quarantine and self-care, simple food swaps for when you run out of ingredients, and so much more. But if you’re looking for the most inspiring recipes, the ones that’ll make you salivate just a little, look below. These are the 10 most-liked recipes from our Instagram account since many of us in the United States started staying home on lockdown.