Travis Kelce Screaming At Andy Reid Becomes The Most Intense New Meme

Super Bowl LVIII left us more than a classic game. It also gave us an unforgettable meme.
Ed Mazza
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and coach Andy Reid made more than history on Sunday with their team’s 25-22 Super Bowl win over the San Francisco 49ers.

They also made a memorable new meme.

Kelce was caught on camera yelling at Reid and bumping into him during a tense encounter on the sidelines in the game’s first half.

There didn’t seem to be any bad blood between the two after the game.

“I was just telling him how much I love him,” Kelce said during a post-game interview.

Reid called it a “cheap shot” with a chuckle.

“He caught me off balance, I wasn’t watching,” Reid said during a news conference, and “he keeps me young” during another interview.

But while any negative feelings didn’t seem to linger, the memes from the moment might last forever:

