ENTERTAINMENT

Trevor Noah Pukes Up The Grossest Presidential Campaign Analogy

"The Daily Show" host explained why presidential campaigns are in many ways like getting drunk at a party.

Trevor Noah on Wednesday came up with a gag-inducing way to describe presidential campaigns.

“The Daily Show” host noted “the timing couldn’t be better” for Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) ― who placed third in Tuesday’s New Hampshire Democratic primary ― because “in many ways” the campaigns are “like getting drunk at a party.”

“You wanna peak at the right time,” said Noah.

“See, the other candidates, they had their surge last year, which is too early,” he continued. “It’s like getting wasted at 6 p.m., yeah, because by the time the party’s going you’re puking in the bushes going, ‘I’m so sorry I didn’t pace myself. I promise I’ll do better in South Carolina.’” 

Check out the clip here:

RELATED...

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

2020 Election Democratic Primary Trevor Noah The Daily Show New Hampshire
CONVERSATIONS