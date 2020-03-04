Mike Bloomberg Finally Answers Trevor Noah's Most Pressing Election Question

“The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah took great delight in adding to the drubbing Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg took at the polls on Super Tuesday.

But Noah said the former New York mayor’s less than stellar performance in Tuesday’s primaries at least answered a question that plenty of people have been asking.

Namely: “Can a billionaire buy the election?”

“That’s right, folks, it looks like yet again, Bloomberg has come up short,” quipped Noah, referencing President Donald Trump’s frequent attacks on the media mogul about his height.

Check out the full clip here: