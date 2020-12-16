Trevor Noah on Tuesday celebrated that some of Donald Trump’s “biggest enablers are accepting the reality” of his election defeat. And that includes Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. (Watch the video below.)

The host of “The Daily Show” noted that even Russian President Vladimir Putin finally sent a congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden, reportedly telling him, “I am ready for interaction and contacts with you.”

“What a weird phrase,” the comedian said. “Sounds like Mike Pence getting frisky.”

Noah has gone after the perceived uptightness of the vice president before. The host even turned the incident in which a fly camped on Pence’s head during a debate into a naughty dig.

“Pence apologizing to Mother right now for getting to 3rd base with the fly,” Noah tweeted.