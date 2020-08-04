Trump Tries To Recast Second Surge In COVID-19 Deaths As Achievement For U.S.

SWAN: If hospital rates were going down and deaths were going down I’d say ‘terrific.’ You would deserve to be praised for testing. But they’re all going up.

TRUMP: If you watch the news or read the papers they usually talk about new cases, new cases, new cases.

SWAN: I’m talking about death.

TRUMP: Well you look at the death, death is way down from where it was.

SWAN: It’s a thousand a day, it was two and a half thousand, it went down to 500, now it’s going up again.

TRUMP: Where it was is much higher than where it is right now. It spiked, but now it’s going down again.

SWAN: It’s going up.

TRUMP: It’s going down in Arizona, it’s going down in Florida, it’s going down in Texas.