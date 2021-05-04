Twitter Users Not Impressed By Trump's New 'Communications Platform'

Former President Donald Trump launched a new “communications platform” on Tuesday that will allow him to speak to his followers even though he is currently banned from Twitter and Facebook.

So far, the reaction from Twitter users seems to be a collective “meh.”

According to Fox News, the platform has the catchy title of “From The Desk Of Donald J. Trump” and can be accessed through Trump’s website.

Currently, FTDODJT (a term that absolutely no one is using) allows the former president to post tweet-like posts trashing his enemies, fake news and his humiliating election loss.

However, it doesn’t allow his supporters to post their sycophantic responses ― yet.

“This is just a one-way communication,” an inside source told FoxNews. “This system allows Trump to communicate with his followers.”

The page launched just one day before Facebook’s independent Oversight Board is expected to uphold the site’s indefinite ban on Trump, according to NPR.

Although it appears to lack the bugs associated with Frank, the social media platform recently launched by Trump supporter Mike Lindell, many people say “From The Desk Of Donald J. Trump” is more of a blast from the past than the future of social media.

It took him months to set up a... Blog? But with fewer features? https://t.co/mVcmGhxHGY — John Iadarola (@johniadarola) May 4, 2021

It's basically a personal blog for someone who can only think thoughts 280 words long. https://t.co/FilUD7TWZN pic.twitter.com/qaXnRhuAE6 — Eliot Higgins (@EliotHiggins) May 4, 2021

Is it called putting out inane press releases that every journalist immediately tweets anyway? https://t.co/Xuz2qIM4eM — Jordan Zakarin (@jordanzakarin) May 4, 2021

from a design and cost perspective, it's pretty clear trump should've just started a substack https://t.co/2kSL8pd0Pa — Max Tani (@maxwelltani) May 4, 2021