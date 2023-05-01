What's Hot

Entertainmenttucker carlsongame show

Resurfaced Video Shows Tucker Carlson Hosting Failed Game Show

Back in 2007, the future Fox News anchor filmed six episodes of a game show called — get this — "Do You Trust Me?"
David Moye

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

It’s no secret that Tucker Carlson has been fired as a pundit from Fox News, CNN and MSNBC, but it seems he is also a failed game show host.

After Carlson’s canning from Fox News, a video resurfaced of him hosting a game show with the now-ironic title “Do You Trust Me?”

Carlson filmed the show right after being fired from MSNBC and just before he was hired to be a Fox News contributor.

The show’s setup: Two contestants who are total strangers play as a team in hopes of sharing up to a $1 million prize while testing their ability to trust each other.

Carlson didn’t help build trust. Throughout the game, his job was to reveal facts about the contestants designed to make them second-guess each other.

Carlson filmed six episodes, but they never aired, according to BuzzerBlog.com.

These days, only a four-minute clip of the show exists.

The idea that Carlson once attempted to sell a show called “Do You Trust Me?” is rich considering Fox News once won a lawsuit by declaring that a viewer can’t expect to literally believe the words that come out of Carlson’s mouth, according to NPR.com.

