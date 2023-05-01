After Carlson’s canning from Fox News, a video resurfaced of him hosting a game show with the now-ironic title “Do You Trust Me?”

Carlson filmed the show right after being fired from MSNBC and just before he was hired to be a Fox News contributor.

The show’s setup: Two contestants who are total strangers play as a team in hopes of sharing up to a $1 million prize while testing their ability to trust each other.

Carlson didn’t help build trust. Throughout the game, his job was to reveal facts about the contestants designed to make them second-guess each other.

Carlson filmed six episodes, but they never aired, according to BuzzerBlog.com.

These days, only a four-minute clip of the show exists.

