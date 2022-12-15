What's Hot

GOP Governor: Want Biden To Win Again? Nominate Trump In 2024.

Nation's Largest Water Supplier Declares Drought Emergency In California

GOP Congressmen Are Copy-Pasting Letters Of Support From Pipeline Giants

57 Photos You Need To See Of Jennifer Coolidge's Style Evolution

11 Things We Learned From Harry And Meghan's Netflix Docuseries

Kehlani ‘Sick To My Stomach’ After Alleged Sexual Assault By Fan

Twitter Bans, Restores, Then Bans Again Account That Tracked Elon Musk's Private Jet

'Superman' Actor Henry Cavill Confirms He's Finally Hanging Up His Cape

Seth Meyers Busts GOP's Crypto Conspiracy Theory In The Silliest Way Possible

Historic Portrait Of Nancy Pelosi Unveiled

Congress Votes To Remove Bust Of Dred Scott Decision Author From Capitol

Jimmy Fallon Teases The Perfect '90s TV Star For 'Superhero' Trump's Campaign

Politics
RacismFox NewsCaliforniatucker carlsonreparations

Tucker Carlson Uses Nazis In WTF Take On Reparations For Black People

The Fox News host dishes out the reich stuff in scaremongering commentary on California's proposal to compensate Black residents.
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Tucker Carlson said Wednesday that “Nazi race science” will decide who qualifies for reparations in California’s proposal to pay compensation to descendants of slaves, including Black business owners and the homeless. (Watch the video below.)

A state task force on the matter met in Oakland Wednesday to begin determining eligibility and how much should be paid to recipients, The Associated Press reported.

“Nazi race science” didn’t come up. But that didn’t stop Fox News’ prime time pot-stirrer from offering an overbaked hot take.

“So, at this point, there are plenty of white people in America who are descended from slaves,” Carlson said. “There are plenty of Black people in America who are descended from slave owners. That’s just true.”

“So, how do you know who qualifies for government reparations? Well of course there is only one way to find out and it’s old-fashioned Nazi race science. Nazi race science. So, the state will have to certify the racial purity of its citizens in order to send them money. That’s gonna have to happen.

“Do we really want to go there?” he asked. “Do we really want to do that? Amazingly, liberals really do.”

Carlson’s eye-rolling prediction caught the attention of some on Twitter:

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Ron Dicker - General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community