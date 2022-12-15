Tucker Carlson Uses Nazis In WTF Take On Reparations For Black People

Tucker Carlson said Wednesday that “Nazi race science” will decide who qualifies for reparations in California’s proposal to pay compensation to descendants of slaves, including Black business owners and the homeless. (Watch the video below.)

A state task force on the matter met in Oakland Wednesday to begin determining eligibility and how much should be paid to recipients, The Associated Press reported.

“Nazi race science” didn’t come up. But that didn’t stop Fox News’ prime time pot-stirrer from offering an overbaked hot take.

“So, at this point, there are plenty of white people in America who are descended from slaves,” Carlson said. “There are plenty of Black people in America who are descended from slave owners. That’s just true.”

“So, how do you know who qualifies for government reparations? Well of course there is only one way to find out and it’s old-fashioned Nazi race science. Nazi race science. So, the state will have to certify the racial purity of its citizens in order to send them money. That’s gonna have to happen.

“Do we really want to go there?” he asked. “Do we really want to do that? Amazingly, liberals really do.”

Tucker Carlson: The government will have to use "Nazi race science" to figure out who qualifies for reparations. pic.twitter.com/VBNJdpYLQx — Kat Abu (@abughazalehkat) December 15, 2022

Carlson’s eye-rolling prediction caught the attention of some on Twitter:

Sounds like Tuckums is afraid of discovering long lost black relatives. — Sebastian_Black@A_Dangerous_Game (@Seb_Black_) December 15, 2022

Apparently, @TuckerCarlson is publicly applying for the job with all that experience. — Paul S (@PaulSFTWTXVet) December 15, 2022

Have you noticed how often he says "that's just true" and "look it up" — Brent (@rbpakawok) December 15, 2022

Where does he come up with this shit?! — Can't Fix Stupid 2.0 (@Ctfxstpd2) December 15, 2022