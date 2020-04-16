CORONAVIRUS

Super Bowl MVP Von Miller Confirms He Has COVID-19

The Denver Broncos linebacker is the second NFL player to announce a coronavirus diagnosis.

Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller confirmed he has the coronavirus on Thursday.

Miller’s diagnosis was announced via Twitter by NFL.com correspondent Ian Rapoport, who said the Super Bowl 50 MVP is recovering at home but plans to speak publicly on Friday.

Miller is the second NFL player to announce being confirmed with COVID-19, according to Yahoo! Sports.

Previously, Los Angeles Rams center Brian Allen also tested positive for the virus, though he is now reportedly almost symptom-free. 

In addition, New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton has also recovered from COVID-19. 

