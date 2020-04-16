Super Bowl MVP Von Miller Confirms He Has COVID-19

Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller confirmed he has the coronavirus on Thursday.

Miller’s diagnosis was announced via Twitter by NFL.com correspondent Ian Rapoport, who said the Super Bowl 50 MVP is recovering at home but plans to speak publicly on Friday.

NFL star and Super Bowl 50 MVP Von Miller has a confirmed case of COVID-19, his agent @JobyBranion of @VanguardSG tells me. The #Broncos star is at home resting and in good spirits. He plans to speak publicly tomorrow. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 16, 2020

Miller is the second NFL player to announce being confirmed with COVID-19, according to Yahoo! Sports.

Previously, Los Angeles Rams center Brian Allen also tested positive for the virus, though he is now reportedly almost symptom-free.

In addition, New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton has also recovered from COVID-19.