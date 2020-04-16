Super Bowl MVP Von Miller Confirms He Has COVID-19

Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller confirmed he has the coronavirus on Thursday.
Miller’s diagnosis was announced via Twitter by NFL.com correspondent Ian Rapoport, who said the Super Bowl 50 MVP is recovering at home but plans to speak publicly on Friday.
Miller is the second NFL player to announce being confirmed with COVID-19, according to Yahoo! Sports.
Previously, Los Angeles Rams center Brian Allen also tested positive for the virus, though he is now reportedly almost symptom-free.
In addition, New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton has also recovered from COVID-19.
A HuffPost Guide To Coronavirus
- Stay up to date with our live blog as we cover the COVID-19 pandemic
- What happens if we end social distancing too soon?
- What you need to know about face masks right now
- How long are asymptomatic carriers contagious?
- Lost your job due to coronavirus? Here’s what you need to know.
- Everything you need to know about coronavirus and grief
- The HuffPost guide to working from home
- What coronavirus questions are on your mind right now? We want to help you find answers.
-
Everyone deserves accurate information about COVID-19. Support journalism without a paywall — and keep it free for everyone — by becoming a HuffPost member today.
Calling all HuffPost superfans!
Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost's next chapter
BEFORE YOU GO
PHOTO GALLERY
Graphic Artists Unite To Erase COVID-19