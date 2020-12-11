HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

HuffPost Here’s where our shopping editors are shopping for holiday gifts for everyone on their lists this year.

Introducing “Where’d You Get That?” — a series in which our shopping editors at HuffPost Finds dish on their favorite places to shop for everything from sweaters and skin care to furniture and decor.

The gift-giving season is in full swing now and our shopping editors (or should we say elves?) have been busy searching the internet for the perfect presents.

Since we’ve done lots of online window shopping lately, we couldn’t help but add a few things to our own wish lists as well. This holiday season, one of editors is hoping to open up Our Place’s Always Pan and another is asking for ultra-fluffy Brooklinen towels.

But if you’ve ever wondered where shopping editors turn to to shop for holiday gifts, our “Where’d You Get That?” series is here to answer all your questions. In this series, we’re going to share our secrets on where to buy just about anything you need on the internet.

In this edition of “Where’d You Get That?,” we’re telling you about our favorite places to buy gifts — from stocking stuffers under a particular price point to something special for a special someone. FYI: Make sure to check out the shipping cutoff dates so your gifts can be mailed out in time.

Hopefully, you can come out of this series with new sites to bookmark for everyone on your list — scroll down below to see our recommendations.

For one-of-a-kind gifts that’ll win you the belly laugh of a lifetime, I highly recommend browsing Always Fits. The brand is chock-full of whacky, hilarious gifts for those friends who you always have an inside joke with. Last year, I loaded up on a bunch of their funny (often expletive-ridden, but in a good way??) oven mitts and gifted them as stocking stuffers. This year, I’m loading up on a bunch of their “Schitt’s Creek” gifts for Moira and David fans in my life. — Brittany Nims, Head of HuffPost Finds

For the person who misses taking trips, this getaway toiletry bag will be there for their next “mental vacation.” And a cute calendar like this one will help make 2021 a much more organized year. — Ambar Pardilla, Commerce Writer

I’m a big fan of giving books as gifts. Especially coffee table books or one’s that pertain to the recipient’s interests. I’ve gifted everything from a book on the best places in the country to bike to my cousin who’s a cycling enthusiast to a book on cake decorating to my aunt who loves baking. It’s a budget-friendly gift that’s personal enough without getting it wrong. — Danielle Gonzalez, Associate Commerce Editor

Check out gifts for book lovers at Barnes & Noble and Bookshop.

I’ve been writing about Brooklinen a lot this holiday season, but that’s because I feel like ’tis the year to give cozy gifts that make everyday feel more special. This year, I bought my mom a set of Brooklinen’s Luxury Sateen sheets and can’t wait for her to open them on Christmas. She’s a nurse and it has (obviously) been a really hard year for her, so I’m thrilled to give her something that’ll help her relax even just a little bit more this holiday season. — Nims

I sleep with my Buffy comforter every night, and love it so much I wrote a full review. It’s super lightweight and breathable, but also so fluffy and puffy you can’t help but want to flop onto your bed.

My parents have a California King bed and my mom is always on the hunt for new bedding and decorative comforters that won’t break the bank. I’m getting her a Buffy Comforter and duvet cover so she can redecorate by just swapping out the duvet cover. Another plus, it’s made out of recycled plastic bottles and eucalyptus fibers, so it’s a sustainable gift I can feel especially good about giving. — Gonzalez

I love gifting this piece of cake candle for birthdays. Handmade in Italy, it would also be ideal for someone who just graduated this semester or for the person who’s hoping that 2021 is much more a piece of cake than this year.

This holiday season, you could go with this dinner roll lamp for the baker in your life, a stationary set for the friend who loves to write by hand or a silver shell-shaped trinket box that anyone would appreciate getting. Catbird has its own holiday shop, too, so you’re not overwhelmed with options (trust us, sometimes shopping online can be a lot). — Pardilla

My boyfriend is a tech obsessive, so of course he had to be among the first to buy the new MacBook Air with an Apple M1 chip. He (not so subtly) hinted that he wanted a new MacBook laptop sleeve to protect his new purchase, so I went digging for something practical, stylish and still affordable. I ended up buying this sleek monogrammed laptop sleeve in navy from Mark & Graham for an impressive deal. It’s half-off right now and comes with free shipping. For $12 extra, I was able to customize the monogram with his initials, too. — Nims

Every year, in addition to one bigger gift, I like to give the women in my family one beauty gift set as an extra treat. This year, I gifted my sister a Drunk Elephant “Glowy The Night” skin care set, full of nighttime beauty essentials for a brighter complexion. I’m also gifting my mom a Philosophy “Purity Made Simple” gift set, to restock her empties. — Nims

I am a frequent Society6 shopper for my own wall prints and art, but I always find really fun, unique gifts for friends there. I’ve gifted this “You’re Doing Great Bitch” mug and an acrylic tray featuring a smoking Barbie and my friends were thrilled. Especially now that people are spending more time at home than ever, you can’t go wrong with a quirky or novelty home item to brighten their day. —Gonzalez

Pre-everything-that’s-happened-this-year (ugh, I know), T.J.Maxx was my go-to for cute (and cheap!) home decor and designer clothes that weren’t over budget. The store was basically like my Target — I’d go in determined to find something specific and would end up with ten things in my cart.

Unfortunately, I haven’t been shopping IRL almost at all in the past few months. Fortunately, T.J.Maxx is one of the places that actually has an easy-to-shop through. For the holidays, it’s the perfect place to find gifts that won’t break the bank. I’m eyeing this plaid quilt with a reverse sherpa side for the friend who’s always cold and cute pet bed for my Boston Terrier, Mack. — Pardilla

I’m a big fan of Urban Outfitters for bedding (these popular peach sheets are a personal favorite) and little knick-knacks to have around the house (this ring holder will come in handy).

Like Anthropologie, Urban Outfitters (the two are owned by the same company) has tons of one-of-kind finds that would be great gifts. So once it’s the end of the year, I always make sure to check out the site for things the youths in my life (especially my now 21-year-old brother) would like.

In recent days, I’ve added a cooling gel mask, gold makeup organizer and sun-shaped hand warmer to give out as gifts over the next couple of weeks. — Pardilla

**

You might be seeing a pattern to my gifting this year: bedding, bedding, bedding. We’re all probably spending more time at home than usual, perhaps lounging around on our beds more than usual, too.